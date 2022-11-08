Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3,825.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.