Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41,178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 106,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,021 shares of company stock worth $12,173,965. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $303.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

