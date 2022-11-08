Ascent Group LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,163 shares of company stock worth $12,537,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

