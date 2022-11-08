Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

