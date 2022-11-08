Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 483.93% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

