Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $375.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $119.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $212.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,596 shares of company stock worth $23,955,534. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

