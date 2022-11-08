Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

