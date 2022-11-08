Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
