AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AvePoint Stock Performance
AvePoint stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $707.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
