B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RILY opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

