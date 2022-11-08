Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 48.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 453,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

