Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 249 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 17.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 11.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.7 %

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

SEE opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

