Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 631 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

