Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 660 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

IPG opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

