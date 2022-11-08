Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE:MHK opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

