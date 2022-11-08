Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.44.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of HUM opened at $554.93 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

