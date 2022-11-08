Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 922,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 270,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 262,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.