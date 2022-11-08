Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

TWLO stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

