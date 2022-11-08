Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.18.

NYSE:PH opened at $300.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.44 and its 200 day moving average is $268.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

