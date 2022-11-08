Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

