Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414,188 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.