Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.03 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 326,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PHM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

