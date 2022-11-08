Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $213,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comerica by 89.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 3.3 %

CMA opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

