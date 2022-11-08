Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

