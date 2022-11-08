Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

