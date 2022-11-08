Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $148,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

