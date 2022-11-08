Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.