Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,201 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

