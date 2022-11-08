Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,682 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.