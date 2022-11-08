Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 69,790 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,048 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,790 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.5 %

AAL stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

