Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. CL King cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

