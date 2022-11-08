Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

