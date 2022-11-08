Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $511,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

