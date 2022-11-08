Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE VNO opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

