Bank of America Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $109.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $129,128,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $146,334,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

