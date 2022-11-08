Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.68.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %
BAC opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
