Bank of America Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $154.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $150.63.

Insider Activity

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 199,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 743.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

