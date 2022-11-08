Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 438,859 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

PHM stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

