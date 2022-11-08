Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

