Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 122.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 578,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 318,241 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,449,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.