Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 122.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 578,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 318,241 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,449,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CBRE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
