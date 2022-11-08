Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 139,418 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

