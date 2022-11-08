Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAYRY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.