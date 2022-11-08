Berenberg Bank Trims Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Target Price to €52.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2086 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

