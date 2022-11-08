Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $4.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of BLND opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $444.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028 over the last 90 days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

