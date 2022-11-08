Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $12.52 on Monday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 202.20%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.