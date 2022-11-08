Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie lowered Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.02.

Shares of SQ opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,667,117. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

