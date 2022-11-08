Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bragg Gaming Group

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

