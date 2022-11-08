Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
