BRC (BRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $6,188,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $2,454,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.