BRC (BRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BRC Price Performance
NYSE BRCC opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
