British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,066.67.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

