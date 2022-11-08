Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $21.07

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Barclays lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

CTRE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 273.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

