Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $84.67

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.1 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 102,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 144.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Henry Schein by 100.5% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.